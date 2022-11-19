Rams Announce Three Roster Moves

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Los Angeles Rams announced three roster moves for Week 11’s game including elevating OT A.J. Arcuri and G Jeremiah Kolone and signing WR Jacob Harris to their active roster. 

Kolone, 28, wound up signing on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of San Jose State back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Rams re-signed Kolone to their practice squad a few days later and has been on and off their active roster ever since. 

In 2022, Kolone appeared in five games for the Rams and made two starts at guard.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply