Rams Announce Three Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Rams announced three roster moves for Week 11’s game including elevating OT A.J. Arcuri and G Jeremiah Kolone and signing WR Jacob Harris to their active roster.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Activated, from Practice Squad T A.J. Arcuri, G Jeremiah Kolone

• Signed to Active Roster WR Jacob Harris — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 19, 2022

Kolone, 28, wound up signing on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of San Jose State back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Rams re-signed Kolone to their practice squad a few days later and has been on and off their active roster ever since.

In 2022, Kolone appeared in five games for the Rams and made two starts at guard.