Rams Assistant Nate Scheelhaase Will Take HC Interviews Friday

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase will take his previously requested head coach interviews on Friday.

Scheelhaase will speak with the Raiders, Steelers, Ravens and Browns regarding their HC openings.

Scheelhaase, 35, played at Illinois from 2010 until 2013, later joining the team in a coaching capacity in 2015.

He became the RB coach at Iowa State in 2018 and later also became the WR coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator and QB coach in 2023.

Scheelhaase joined the Rams in his current capacity in 2024 and was promoted to pass game coordinator for the 2025 season.

We’ll have more on Scheelhaase as the news is available.