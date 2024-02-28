Rams C Coleman Shelton Exercised Player Option, Is Set For Free Agency

According to Jourdan Rodrigue, Rams C Coleman Shelton has exercised his player option and is heading for unrestricted free agency.

The Rams are working to sign Shelton to a new deal, per GM Les Snead, as he was solid as the team’s starting center last season.

It’s rare to see a player option in a contract, but Shelton secured it in his deal with Los Angeles last year and it has him set up to capitalize again after a strong season.

Shelton, 28, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Washington back in 2018. He was cut coming out of the preseason and signed with the Titans’ practice squad. He signed with the Cardinals’ taxi squad in October of 2018 and later re-signed to a futures deal.

The Rams signed Shelton off Arizona’s practice squad back in September of 2019. He re-signed to an exclusive rights deal in 2021 and re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2022.

Shelton was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a two-year, $4.8 million contract that included a player option for 2024.

In 2023, Shelton appeared in all 17 games for the Rams, making 17 starts for them at center. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 17 center out of 36 qualifying players.