Rams Claim DE John Daka Off Waivers From Jets

The Los Angeles Rams have claimed DE John Daka off of waivers from the Jets on Tuesday, according to Field Yates.

Daka, 23, went undrafted out of James Madison during the 2020 draft. He signed as a free agent with the Ravens in April, but Baltimore released him in September.

Daka signed a futures contract with the Jets this past January, but was waived on Monday.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his four-year college career, Daka recorded 137 total tackles, 47.5 tackles for loss, 27.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, one recovery, one blocked kick and four pass defenses in 51 games.