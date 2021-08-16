Rams Cut Five Players

The Los Angeles Rams have waived K Austin MacGinnis, LB Derrick Moncrief, T Ryan Pope, OLB Max Roberts and DL George Silvanic on Monday, according to their transactions page.

It’s worth mentioning that NFL teams have until Tuesday to cut their rosters down to 85 players.

Moncrief, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma State back in 2017. He later signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL and spent the last three years in Canada.

Moncrief signed a futures deal with the Raiders at the beginning of the year, but was waived in 2019. He signed with the Rams and re-signed to the practice squad coming out of training camp.

He was on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad last year before returning to the Rams on a futures contract this past January.

During his three seasons with the Roughriders, Moncrief recorded 126 tackles, four sacks, five interceptions and a forced fumble over the course of 35 games.