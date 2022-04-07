Rams ‘Dark Horse’ Team To Watch For S Tyrann Mathieu?

According to Jordan Schultz, the Rams are a potential “dark horse” to sign free agent S Tyrann Mathieu.

Schultz mentions that he wouldn’t be shocked if the Rams made a run at signing Mathieu.

A GM tells Schultz that Los Angeles tends to make creative moves like this.

“They can get creative again. That’s just what they do. We’ve already seen it with [Bobby] Wagner,” the GM said.

Mathieu recently visited with the Saints and held a virtual interview with the Eagles.

Mathieu, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2013. He was entering the third year of his five-year, $64.1 million contract that included $35 million guaranteed when the Cardinals released him.

The Texans later signed Mathieu to a one-year contract worth $7 million before agreeing to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Chiefs in 2019. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Mathieu appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and recorded 76 tackles, three interceptions, one sack, and one defensive touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.