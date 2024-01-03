Rams Designate DB Duke Shelley To Return From IR

The Los Angeles Rams announced they designated DB Duke Shelley to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Designated for Return, Returned to Practice DB Duke Shelley — x – Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 3, 2024

This opens Shelley’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Shelley, 27, was the No. 205 overall pick in the sixth round by the Bears out of Kansas State in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2,647,832 rookie contract that included a $127,832 signing bonus when the Bears waived him coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Vikings practice squad and was promoted to the active roster later in the season. Shelley signed a contract with the Raiders in March but was among their final roster cuts. He caught on with the Rams in September.

In 2023, Shelley has appeared in 11 games for the Rams and recorded eight tackles, two pass defenses, and one fumble recovery.