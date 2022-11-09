Rams Designate G Coleman Shelton To Return From Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Rams announced that they have designated G Coleman Shelton to return from injured reserve.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Designated for Return, Returned to Practice G Coleman Shelton — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 9, 2022

This opens Shelton’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Shelton, 26, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Washington back in 2018. He was cut coming out of the preseason and signed with the Titans’ practice squad. He signed with the Cardinals’ taxi squad in October of 2018 and later re-signed to a futures deal.

The Rams signed Shelton off Arizona’s practice squad back in September of 2019. He re-signed to an exclusive rights deal in 2021 and re-signed as a restricted free agent last offseason.

In 2022, Shelton has appeared in four games and started each game at right guard.