Rams Designate LB Justin Hollins To Return From IR

The Los Angeles Rams announced Wednesday that they’ve designated LB Justin Hollins to return from injured reserve.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Designated for Return LB Justin Hollins — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 1, 2021

This opens a three-week window of time for the Rams to activate him from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Hollins, 25, was selected with the No. 156 overall pick in the fifth round by the Broncos back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,825,725 rookie contract that includes a $305,725 signing bonus.

The Broncos waived Hollins in 2020 and he was later claimed by Los Angeles.

In 2021, Hollins has appeared in all three games for the Rams, accruing 12 total tackles including one tackle for loss. Hollins also had two sacks including a forced fumble on the season.