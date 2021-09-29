Rams Designate OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo & OL Tremayne Anchrum

The Rams announced they have designated OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and OL Tremayne Anchrum to return from injured reserve.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Designated for Return T Tremayne Anchrum

• Designated for Return LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 29, 2021

This begins a 21-day window for the two to practice with the team without counting against the active roster, though they have to be activated to play.

Okoronkwo, 26, was taken with the No. 160 overall pick in the fifth round out of Oklahoma by the Rams in 2018. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $2.9 million deal and will make a base salary of $920,000 for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Okoronkwo appeared in 10 games for the Rams and recorded 12 total tackles, one sack and one pass defense.