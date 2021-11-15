Rams Elevate DL Marquise Copeland & DB Jake Gervase To Active Roster

The Los Angeles Rams announced Monday that they’ve elevated DL Marquise Copeland and DB Jake Gervase to their active roster.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Activated, from Practice Squad DT Marquise Copeland

• Activated, from Practice Squad DB Jake Gervase

Copeland, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Cincinnati back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Rams and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2021, Copeland has appeared in one game and recorded two tackles for the Rams.