Rams Elevate DL Marquise Copeland & DB Jake Gervase To Active Roster

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Los Angeles Rams announced Monday that they’ve elevated DL Marquise Copeland and DB Jake Gervase to their active roster. 

Copeland, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Cincinnati back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Rams and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2021, Copeland has appeared in one game and recorded two tackles for the Rams.

