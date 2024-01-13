Rams Elevate LB Olakunle Fatukasi To Active Roster

The Los Angeles Rams announced Saturday that they’ve elevated LB Olakunle Fatukasi to their active roster.

Fatukasi, 24, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers back in May but was cut loose in December. He caught on with the Broncos’ practice squad after a couple of days before signing a futures contract with the Patriots last January.

Fatukasi was waived during training camp and had a brief stint with the Chiefs before joining the Rams.

In 2023, Fatukasi appeared in one game for the Rams and recorded a tackle.