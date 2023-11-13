Rams Expect Matthew Stafford To Play In Week 11

Rams HC Sean McVay told reporters on Monday that he’s expecting QB Matthew Stafford to play on Sunday against the Seahawks.

McVay added that Stafford was able to throw the ball during individual drills during practice on Monday, per Sarah Barshop.

Stafford ultimately missed the team’s Week 9 game against the Packers with a UCL sprain, but indications were last week that he would be able to return for their division matchup with Seattle.

Stafford, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2009. He was in the final year of his five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

Stafford was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and draft picks in 2021. He signed a four-year extension worth $160 million that includes $135 million guaranteed last March.

He’s due base salaries of $1.5 million and $31 million over the next two seasons.

In 2023, Stafford has appeared in eight games for the Rams and completed 59.7 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, 8 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.