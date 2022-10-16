Rams Fear OT Joe Noteboom Out For Season With Achilles Injury

Rams HC Sean McVay announced after Sunday’s win over the Panthers that OT Joe Noteboom suffered an Achilles injury.

Mike Garafolo reports that while the Rams are awaiting more tests, the belief is that this is a season-ending injury for Noteboom.

Noteboom, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He just finished out the third year of his four-year, $3.45 million contract that included a signing bonus of $818,892 before the Rams signed him to a three-year, $40 million contract this past March.

The agreement includes $25 million guaranteed and can be worth up to $47 million.

In 2022, Noteboom has in six games for the Rams, making six starts for them.