Rams Give WR Allen Robinson Permission To Seek Trade

According to Tom Pelissero, the Rams have given WR Allen Robinson and his agent permission to seek a trade.

Pelissero adds, confirming previous reporting from Jourdan Rodrigue, that Los Angeles would be willing to eat some of the $15.75 million in guaranteed compensation Robinson is due in 2023 in order to facilitate a trade.

That’s a realistic view of where the rest of the league views Robinson after a massively disappointing 2022 season where he was never able to find a groove in the offense and suffered a season-ending stress fracture in his foot.

Rodrigue also notes Robinson is expected to be ready for Phase 2 of OTAs this spring as he continues to rehab the foot injury.

Robinson, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Jaguars back in 2014. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.510 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $42 million contract with roughly $25 million guaranteed with the Bears back in 2018.

Robinson played out the final year of his contract and made a base salary of $10,900,000 for the 2020 season. Chicago franchise-tagged him for the 2021 season at $17.9 million and he later departed in free agency for a three-year, $46.5 million contract that includes $30.7 million fully guaranteed with the Rams.

In 2022, Robinson appeared in 10 games for the Rams and caught 33 passes for 339 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

