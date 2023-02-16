Rams Hiring Aubrey Pleasant As DBs Coach/Passing Game Coordinator

The Rams are hiring Aubrey Pleasant as their defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator, according to Field Yates.

Pleasant, 36, arrived in Detroit with the reputation of a rising defensive assistant for his work with the Rams in their secondary. He interviewed for a few defensive coordinator jobs last offseason.

However, the Lions struggled mightily on defense and opted to let Pleasant go at the end of October.

Pleasant took his first college coaching job in 2012 with Michigan as their assistant DBs coach. From there, he worked for the Browns and Washington before joining the Rams in 2017.

Pleasant has coached both sides of the ball and eventually settled in as the Rams’ CBs coach. Pleasant eventually landed with the Lions in 2021 as their defensive back coach and passing game coordinator.

From there, Pleasant finished out the remainder of the 2022 season as a consultant for Green Bay.