Rams Looking Into Trading WR Van Jefferson

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Rams are looking into trading WR Van Jefferson and have been in contact with his agent about potential destinations.

Jefferson has seen his role in the offense shrink dramatically and played just two snaps in Week 5.

He’s also in the final year of his contract and set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024, so it would make sense for the Rams to get a pick now instead of trying their luck with the compensatory pick formula.

We noted last week in our 2023 NFL Trade Catalog that Jefferson was a name to watch ahead of the trade deadline.

Jefferson, 27, was drafted by the Rams in the second round out of Florida in the 2020 NFL Draft. He is in the final year of a four-year, $5.6 million rookie contract and set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Jefferson has appeared in five games for the Rams and recorded eight receptions on 15 targets for 104 yards and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Jefferson as the news is available.