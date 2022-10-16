Cam Akers Has Differences With Sean McVay, Rams Exploring Trade

According to Ian Rapoport, Rams RB Cam Akers is out today as the team works through finding a trade partner for the former starting runner.

Rapoport says there are “philosophical and football differences” between Akers and Rams HC Sean McVay right now and there’s a good chance Akers has played his last snap as a Ram. He is inactive today as they work through things, as McVay alluded to late last week.

Rapoport add the Rams expect there to be “significant” trade interest for Akers, who’s in just his third season as a former second-round pick and was an ascending player before tearing his Achilles last summer.

That injury has been a career-killer for running backs historically, but Akers returned from the injury in just five months to play last season. He had some struggles, though, including two fumbles against the Buccaneers in the divisional round of the playoffs that Rapoport cites as the origin for when the relationship between the two sides started to go south. Akers’ playing time and performance have been spotty in 2022.

A source tells Rapoport Akers’ athleticism testing numbers are even better than they were before the Achilles injury, and that things are still cordial between Akers and McVay with no locker room issues. One source said Akers there’s even a chance Akers figure things out with McVay to remain with the team.

Right now, though, it looks like both sides are amenable to a fresh start.

Akers, 23, was a second-round pick of the Rams last year. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $6,173,035 contract that included a $2,049,480 signing bonus.

In 2022, Akers has appeared in five games for the Rams and rushed for 151 yards on 51 carries (3 YPC) to go along with two receptions for 18 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Akers as the news is available.