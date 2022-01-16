Rams Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The Rams announced four practice squad moves on Sunday morning, including releasing WR Warren Jackson and TE Kyle Markway.

The team signed K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker in corresponding moves.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Terminated (by Club) from Practice Squad WR Warren Jackson, TE Kyle Markway

• Signed to Practice Squad K Ryan Santoso, LS Carson Tinker — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 16, 2022

Santoso, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Minnesota in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Lions, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Lions brought Santoso back on a futures contract for 2019 before waiving him at the start of the season. The Titans signed him to a contract before releasing him near the end of the season. He caught on with the Giants practice squad in 2020 and bounced on and off for the season.

The Giants traded Santoso to the Panthers during the preseason for a conditional seventh-round pick. However, he was waived after a few weeks. After a brief stint on the Titans’ practice squad, Santoso joined the Lions’ taxi squad. He had just signed with the Rams’ practice squad.

In 2021, Santoso has appeared in one game for the Panthers and made 2-2 field goal attempts and 1-2 extra points.