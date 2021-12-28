Rams Make Six Practice Squad Moves

The Los Angeles Rams announced Monday that they’ve activated RB Javian Hawkins, WR Warren Jackson, and LB Justin Lawler from the practice squad COVID-19 list and released K Ryan Santoso, DB Greg Stroman and LS Carson Tinker from the unit.

Lawler, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract with the Rams and managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie.

The Rams waived him in August, but he quickly caught back on to Los Angeles’ practice squad in September.

In 2021, Lawler has appeared in three games for the Rams and recorded a tackle.