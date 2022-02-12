Rams Make Six Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Rams announced a series of roster moves on Saturday in preparation for the Super Bowl.

The full list includes:

Rams activated elevated DB Blake Countess and DB Eric Weddle to their active roster.

and DB to their active roster. Rams placed LB Anthony Hines and WR Warren Jackson on the practice squad injured list.

and WR on the practice squad injured list. Rams signed K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker to their practice squad.

Weddle, 37, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2007. He played nine seasons for the Chargers before signing a four-year, $26 million contract that included $13 million guaranteed with the Ravens for the 2016 season.

Weddle was entering the final year of his contract when the Ravens released him. He later signed on with the Rams before announcing his retirement in 2020. The Rams signed him out of retirement to their practice squad last month.