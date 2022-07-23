Rams Make Three Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Rams made three roster moves on Saturday, including signing QB Luis Perez. The team also placed T Andrew Whitworth on the reserve/retired list and placed LB Travin Howard on the PUP list.

LA Rams Transactions:

The Rams had re-signed Howard to an RFA tender worth $2.54 million back in April. However, they opted to release him before agreeing to a three-year, $80 million extension with WR Cooper Kupp. He was then brought back on a one-year deal soon after.

Ian Rapoport reports that Howard hurt his groin while training away from the team and is scheduled to have core muscle surgery from noted sports hernia guru Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia.

Rapoport adds that he has a good chance to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Howard, 25, was selected in the seventh round out of TCU in 2018 by the Rams. He agreed to a four-year, $2,550,668 contract with the Rams that included a $90,668 signing bonus.

Unfortunately, the Rams waived Howard with an injury designation during the preseason and he later reverted to their injured reserve list. Los Angeles cut him loose with an injury settlement soon after. He returned to Los Angeles’ practice squad midseason and re-signed on a futures deal for the 2019 season, he returned on another one-year deal last offseason.

In 2021, Howard appeared in 12 games and recorded 21 tackles, one interception, and three pass defenses.

Whitworth, 40, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2006. He spent 11 years in Cincinnati before signing a three-year, $33.75 million contract that included $15 million guaranteed with the Rams in 2017.

Whitworth made a base salary of $10.25 million for the 2019 season. The Rams brought him back on a three-year extension in 2020.

In 2021, Whitworth appeared in and started in 15 games for the Rams at left tackle.

We will have more news on Whitworth and Howard as it becomes available.