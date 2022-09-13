Rams Make Three Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Rams announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday for Week 2.

The full list includes:

Rams signed LS Matt Overton to their practice squad.

to their practice squad. Rams placed DB Daniel Isom on the practice squad injured list.

on the practice squad injured list. Rams placed RB Kyren Williams on injured reserve.

Williams suffered a high-ankle sprain during Thursday’s season opener that was expected to sideline him for up to six weeks, so this isn’t a big surprise.

Williams, 22, was a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame and was named Second Team All-ACC in 2020.

He signed his four-year rookie deal with the team on June 6th along with seventh-round CB Derion Kendrick.

During his three years at Notre Dame, Williams has 419 carries for 2,153 yards (5.1 YPC) and 27 touchdowns.