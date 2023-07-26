Rams Make Three Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Rams announced three roster moves on Wednesday, claiming LB Sterling Weatherford off of waivers from the Bears.

The team also placed TE Hunter Long and OT Warren McClendon on the active/physically unable to perform list.

McClendon, 22, was a three-year starter at Georgia. He was a freshman All-American selection in 2020 and earned first-team All-SEC as a senior. The Rams selected him in the fifth round with the No. 174 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4,084,977 deal that includes a $244,977 signing bonus and a cap figure of $811,244 in 2023.

During his college career, McClendon appeared in 43 games and made 37 starts at right tackle.