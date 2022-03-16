Rams Officially Release P Johnny Hekker

The Los Angeles Rams announced Wednesday that they’ve officially released P Johnny Hekker.

Thank you for an incredible 10 seasons, @JHekker! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/viPkiwTuik — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 17, 2022

Pat McAfee first reported that the Rams were set to release Hekker.

Hekker, 32, wound up signing on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State back in 2012. He was in the fourth year of his seven-year, $18.57 million when the Rams signed him to a two-year, $9.6 million extension through 2022 back in 2017.

He then signed a one-year extension worth $4.25 million with the team back in 2019 which extended his contract into the 2023 NFL season.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Hekker will free up $2,050,000 of available cap space while creating $1,142,000 in dead money.

In 2021, Hekker appeared in 17 games for the Rams and totaled 2,252 yards on 51 punts (44.2 YPA) to go along with 23 downed inside the 20-yard-line.