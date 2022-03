Rams Place Original Round Tender On LB Travin Howard

According to Mike Garafolo, the Rams are tendering LB Travin Howard at the original-round level on Wednesday.

The tender is worth $2.54 million for 2022 and Los Angeles would receive a seventh-round pick if any team signed him to an offer sheet.

Howard, 25, was selected in the seventh round out of TCU in 2018 by the Rams. He agreed to a four-year, $2,550,668 contract with the Rams that included a $90,668 signing bonus.

Unfortunately, the Rams waived Howard with an injury designation during the preseason and he later reverted to their injured reserve list. Los Angeles cut him loose with an injury settlement soon after. He returned to Los Angeles’ practice squad midseason and re-signed on a futures deal for the 2019 season, he returned on another one-year deal last offseason.

In 2021, Howard appeared in 12 games and recorded 21 tackles, one interception, and three pass defenses.