Rams Place S Jason Taylor II On Injured Reserve

According to Aaron Wilson, the Rams placed S Jason Taylor II on injured reserve.
Taylor, 23, is a seventh-round pick by the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State. He signed a four-year, $3.9 million rookie contract.
During his college career, Taylor recorded 175 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, eight interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 11 pass defenses, and scored one defensive touchdown.
