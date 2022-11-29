Rams Place WR Allen Robinson On Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Rams announced Tuesday that they’ve placed WR Allen Robinson on injured reserve.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Reserve/Injured WR Allen Robinson — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 29, 2022

This shouldn’t come as a big surprise, seeing as Robinson needs foot surgery for a stress fracture and was expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Robinson, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Jaguars back in 2014. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.510 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $42 million contract with roughly $25 million guaranteed with the Bears back in 2018.

Robinson played out the final year of his contract and made a base salary of $10,900,000 for the 2020 season. Chicago franchise-tagged him for the 2021 season at $17.9 million and he later departed for a three-year, $46.5 million contract that includes $30.7 million fully guaranteed.

In 2022, Robinson appeared in 10 games for the Rams and caught 33 passes for 339 yards receiving and three touchdowns.