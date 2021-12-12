Rams Placing RT Rob Havenstein & CB Donte Deayon On COVID-19 List

According to Lindsey Thiry, the Rams have placed RT Rob Havenstein and CB Donte Deayon on the COVID-19 list.

Havenstein, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.97 million rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $32.5 million extension before the start of the 2018 season.

The Rams recently saved $3 million in cap space by re-working Havenstein’s deal with the team.

In 2021, Havenstein has appeared in 12 games for the Rams, starting all of them at right tackle.

We will have more news on Havenstein and Deayon as it becomes available.