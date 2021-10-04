Rams Re-Sign DB J.R. Reed To Practice Squad, Release OL Jared Hocker

The Los Angeles Rams announced that they’ve re-signed DB J.R. Reed to their practice squad after he went unclaimed on waivers on Monday. The Rams also released OL Jared Hocker in a corresponding move.

Here’s the Rams updated practice squad:

  1. WR Landen Akers
  2. TE Kendall Blanton
  3. T Chandler Brewer
  4. DE Earnest Brown
  5. DT Marquise Copeland
  6. DB Donte Deayon
  7. DB Tyler Hall
  8. G Jeremiah Kolone
  9. WR J.J. Koski
  10. LB Justin Lawler
  11. DB Kareem Orr
  12. T Max Pircher (International)
  13. RB Buddy Howell
  14. DB Antoine Brooks
  15. RB Javian Hawkins
  16. DB Jake Gervase
  17. DB J.R. Reed

Reed, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.295 million rookie contract with the Jaguars. 

Before the start of the 2020 season, Reed was waived and ultimately signed with the Rams where he spent time on and off the active roster and practice squad. He managed to make the Rams’ active roster out of training camp this season before once again being cut loose.

In 2021, Reed has appeared in one game for the Rams, but has yet to record a statistic. 

