Rams Re-Sign ERFA QB John Wolford

The Los Angeles Rams announced Tuesday that QB John Wolford signed his exclusive rights tender for the 2022 season.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Wolford, 26, wound up signing on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest. He was in the first year of his three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Jets when they waived him coming out of the preseason. He had a brief stint on their practice squad before signing on with the Arizona Hotshots of the AAF.

Wolford joined the Rams in April of 2019 after the AAF suspended operations and was waived during final roster cuts, but joined the practice squad soon after.

He signed a futures contract with the Rams back in December of 2019 and was called up to the active roster where he started in one game. He also started a playoff game for the Rams against the Seahawks but was forced out of the game due to injury.

In 2021, Wolford appeared in three games for Los Angeles and completed one pass on four attempts for five yards and one interception.