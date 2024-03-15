Rams Re-Signing LB Christian Rozeboom

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Rams are re-signing LB Christian Rozeboom to an undisclosed contract on Friday.

The Rams opted to not tender Rozeboom as a restricted free agent this offseason, but Rapoport says they were able to strike a fully guaranteed deal to bring him back.

Rozeboom, 27, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted back in April of 2020 out of South Dakota State. He signed on with their practice squad.

Rozeboom was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason and signed on with the Chiefs’ practice squad in September. The Rams signed him back to their active roster later that season.

In 2023, Rozeboom appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 79 tackles, an interception and four pass defenses.