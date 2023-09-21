Rams Sign CB Michael Ojemudia To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have signed CB Michael Ojemudia to the practice squad.
Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:
- T A.J. Arcuri
- G Logan Bruss
- DT Marquise Copeland
- RB Royce Freeman
- DB Tanner Ingle
- WR Tyler Johnson
- TE Nikola Kalinic
- C Mike McAllister
- DB Cameron McCutcheon
- G Grant Miller
- WR Xavier Smith
- LB Keir Thomas
- WR Austin Trammell
- TE Miller Forristall
- DT Cory Durden
- CB Michael Ojemudia
Ojemudia, 26, was a two-year starter at Iowa and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in his final season. The Broncos selected him with the No. 77 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
He was in the third year of a four-year, $4,751,392 rookie contract that included a $1,015,559 signing bonus when Denver cut him loose. He was claimed by the Bears and finished out the season in Chicago.
The Bears elected to waive Ojemudia coming out of the preseason.
In 2022, Ojemudia played four games but did not record a statistic.
