Rams Sign CB Michael Ojemudia To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have signed CB Michael Ojemudia to the practice squad.

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

T A.J. Arcuri G Logan Bruss DT Marquise Copeland RB Royce Freeman DB Tanner Ingle WR Tyler Johnson TE Nikola Kalinic C Mike McAllister DB Cameron McCutcheon G Grant Miller WR Xavier Smith LB Keir Thomas WR Austin Trammell TE Miller Forristall DT Cory Durden CB Michael Ojemudia

Ojemudia, 26, was a two-year starter at Iowa and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in his final season. The Broncos selected him with the No. 77 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was in the third year of a four-year, $4,751,392 rookie contract that included a $1,015,559 signing bonus when Denver cut him loose. He was claimed by the Bears and finished out the season in Chicago.

The Bears elected to waive Ojemudia coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Ojemudia played four games but did not record a statistic.