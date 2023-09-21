Rams Sign CB Michael Ojemudia To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have signed CB Michael Ojemudia to the practice squad. 

Rams logo

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes: 

  1. T A.J. Arcuri
  2. G Logan Bruss
  3. DT Marquise Copeland
  4. RB Royce Freeman
  5. DB Tanner Ingle
  6. WR Tyler Johnson
  7. TE Nikola Kalinic
  8. C Mike McAllister
  9. DB Cameron McCutcheon
  10. G Grant Miller
  11. WR Xavier Smith
  12. LB Keir Thomas
  13. WR Austin Trammell
  14. TE Miller Forristall
  15. DT Cory Durden
  16. CB Michael Ojemudia 

Ojemudia, 26, was a two-year starter at Iowa and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in his final season. The Broncos selected him with the No. 77 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. 

He was in the third year of a four-year, $4,751,392 rookie contract that included a $1,015,559 signing bonus when Denver cut him loose. He was claimed by the Bears and finished out the season in Chicago. 

The Bears elected to waive Ojemudia coming out of the preseason. 

In 2022, Ojemudia played four games but did not record a statistic.

