Rams Sign DB Jake Gervase To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Rams signed DB Jake Gervase to their practice squad on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Here’s the Rams updated practice squad:

Gervase, 26, signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in 2019. He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed with their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

Gervase has spent the past few years on and off of the Rams’ roster.

During his four-year college career, Gervase recorded 147 total tackles, four tackles for loss, seven interceptions, 12 pass defenses, and once forced fumble.