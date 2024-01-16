Rams Sign Four More Players To Futures Deals

The Los Angeles Rams signed TE Miller Forristall, TE Nikola Kalinic, G Grant Miller and WR Xavier Smith to futures contracts, per the NFL transaction wire.

Futures deals are essentially training camp invites that secure these players a spot on the 90-man roster and a chance to compete for a spot on the team.

Forristall, 25, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama but Tennessee waived him during final cuts in 2021. Forristall then signed on with the Titans’ practice squad for two days before the team released him.

From there, Forristall had stints with the Browns and Saints before joining the Rams’ practice squad. Los Angeles cut him back in December.

In 2022, Forristall has appeared in one game for the Browns but recorded no statistics.