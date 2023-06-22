Rams Sign Fourth-Round QB Stetson Bennett

The Los Angeles Rams have officially fourth-round QB Stetson Bennett to a rookie contract, according to Field Yates.
This leaves five more players for the Rams to get their entire 2023 class under contract.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|36
|Steve Avila
|OG
|Signed
|3
|77
|Byron Young
|DE
|3
|89
|Kobie Turner
|DE
|4
|128
|Stetson Bennett
|QB
|Signed
|5
|161
|Nick Hampton
|LB
|5
|174
|Warren McClendon Jr
|OT
|Signed
|5
|175
|Davis Allen
|TE
|Signed
|5
|177
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|Signed
|6
|182
|Tre’Vius Tomlinson
|DB
|6
|189
|Ochaun Mathis
|DE
|6
|215
|Zach Evans
|RB
|Signed
|7
|223
|Ethan Evans
|P
|Signed
|7
|234
|Jason Taylor II
|S
|Signed
|7
|259
|Desjuan Johnson
|DL
|Signed
Bennett, 25, was a three-year starter at Georgia and won back-to-back College Football National Championships with the Bulldogs. He was named the National Championship game’s offensive MVP in 2021 and 2022.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,539,140 deal that includes a $699,140 signing bonus and a cap figure of $924,785 in 2023.
During his college career, Bennett appeared in 42 games and made 32 starts, completing 65.1 percent of his passes for 8,428 yards, 66 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions, to go along with 141 rushing attempts for 530 yards (3.8 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.
