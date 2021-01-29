Rams Sign LB Derrick Moncrief To Futures Deal

The Los Angeles Rams announced that they have signed LB Derrick Moncrief to a futures contract on Friday.

#LARams transaction: we've signed LB Derrick Moncrief to a reserve/future contract — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 29, 2021

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Rams:

Moncrief, 27, wound up going undrafted out Oklahoma State back in 2017. He later signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL and spent the last three years in Canada.

Moncrief signed a futures deal with the Raiders at the beginning of the year, but was waived following last year’s draft. He signed with the Rams back in August and re-signed to the practice squad coming out of training camp. He bounced on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad this season.

During his three seasons with the Roughriders, Moncrief recorded 126 tackles, four sacks, five interceptions and a forced fumble over the course of 35 games.

In 2020, he was active for one game but did not record any statistics.