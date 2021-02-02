Rams Sign LS Steven Wirtel To Futures Deal

The Rams announced Tuesday they have signed LS Steven Wirtel to a futures deal.
#LARams transaction: we’ve signed LS Steven Wirtel to a reserve/future contract.
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 2, 2021
Wirtel is the second long snapper the Rams have signed to a futures deal as incumbent Jake McQuaide is a pending free agent.
The full list of Rams’ futures deals includes:
- DT Eric Banks
- TE Kendall Blanton
- DT Marquise Copeland
- DB Donte Deayon
- G Jamil Demby
- DT Michael Hoecht
- LS Colin Holba
- WR J.J. Koski
- K Austin MacGinnis
- DB Tyrique McGhee
- QB Bryce Perkins
- LB Christian Rozeboom
- DL Jonah Williams
- P Brandon Wright
- QB Devlin Hodges
- DB Jake Gervase
- LB Derrick Moncrief
- LS Steven Wirtel
Wirtel, 23, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State in 2020. He bounced on and off their practice squad throughout the season.
Wirtel has yet to appear in an NFL game.