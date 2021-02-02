Rams Sign LS Steven Wirtel To Futures Deal

By
Logan Ulrich
-
     

The Rams announced Tuesday they have signed LS Steven Wirtel to a futures deal. 

Wirtel is the second long snapper the Rams have signed to a futures deal as incumbent Jake McQuaide is a pending free agent. 

The full list of Rams’ futures deals includes:  

  1. DT Eric Banks
  2. TE Kendall Blanton
  3. DT Marquise Copeland
  4. DB Donte Deayon
  5. G Jamil Demby
  6. DT Michael Hoecht
  7. LS Colin Holba
  8. WR J.J. Koski
  9. K Austin MacGinnis
  10. DB Tyrique McGhee
  11. QB Bryce Perkins
  12. LB Christian Rozeboom
  13. DL Jonah Williams
  14. P Brandon Wright
  15. QB Devlin Hodges
  16. DB Jake Gervase
  17. LB Derrick Moncrief
  18. LS Steven Wirtel

Wirtel, 23, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State in 2020. He bounced on and off their practice squad throughout the season. 

Wirtel has yet to appear in an NFL game. 

