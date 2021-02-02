Rams Sign LS Steven Wirtel To Futures Deal

The Rams announced Tuesday they have signed LS Steven Wirtel to a futures deal.

#LARams transaction: we’ve signed LS Steven Wirtel to a reserve/future contract. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 2, 2021

Wirtel is the second long snapper the Rams have signed to a futures deal as incumbent Jake McQuaide is a pending free agent.

The full list of Rams’ futures deals includes:

DT Eric Banks TE Kendall Blanton DT Marquise Copeland DB Donte Deayon G Jamil Demby DT Michael Hoecht LS Colin Holba WR J.J. Koski K Austin MacGinnis DB Tyrique McGhee QB Bryce Perkins LB Christian Rozeboom DL Jonah Williams P Brandon Wright QB Devlin Hodges DB Jake Gervase LB Derrick Moncrief LS Steven Wirtel

Wirtel, 23, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State in 2020. He bounced on and off their practice squad throughout the season.

Wirtel has yet to appear in an NFL game.