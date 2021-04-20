Rams Sign P Corey Bojorquez

The Los Angeles Rams announced they signed P Corey Bojorquez to a contract on Tuesday.

Welcome back home to LA, Corey Bojorquez!

Bojorquez is currently the third punter on the Rams’ roster along with Johnny Hekker and Brandon Wright.

Bojorquez, 24, was signed as an undrafted free agent out of New Mexico by the Patriots in 2018. He spent training camp with New England before the team waived him in September, and the Bills claimed him the next day.

Bojorquez had spent the past three seasons with the Bills as the team’s primary punter.

In 2020, Bojorquez appeared in all 16 games for the Bills and totaled 2,082 yards on 41 attempts (50.8 YPA), which includes 18 downed inside the 20-yard line.