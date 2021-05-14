Rams Sign Second-Round WR Tutu Atwell

The Los Angeles Rams have signed second-round pick WR Tutu Atwell to a four-year rookie contract, according to Adam Schefter.
Atwell is the first draft pick from the Rams’ 2021 class to sign their rookie:
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|TuTu Atwell
|WR
|Signed
|3
|Ernest Jones
|LB
|4
|Bobby Brown
|DT
|4
|Robert Rochell
|DB
|4
|Jacob Harris
|WR
|5
|Earnest Brown
|DE
|7
|Jake Funk
|RB
|7
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|7
|Chris Garrett
|EDGE
Atwell, 21, was a three-year starter at Louisville and was named second-team All-ACC in 2020 and first-team All-ACC in 2019.
The Rams drafted Atwell with pick No. 57 overall in the second round.
Atwell is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $5,908,697 million with a $1,657,234 million signing bonus.
During his three-year career at Louisville, Atwell recorded 140 receptions for 2,307 yards (16.5 YPC) and 21 touchdowns.
