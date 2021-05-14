Rams Sign Second-Round WR Tutu Atwell

The Los Angeles Rams have signed second-round pick WR Tutu Atwell to a four-year rookie contract, according to Adam Schefter.

Atwell is the first draft pick from the Rams’ 2021 class to sign their rookie:

Round Player Pos. Note 2 TuTu Atwell WR Signed 3 Ernest Jones LB 4 Bobby Brown DT 4 Robert Rochell DB 4 Jacob Harris WR 5 Earnest Brown DE 7 Jake Funk RB 7 Ben Skowronek WR 7 Chris Garrett EDGE

Atwell, 21, was a three-year starter at Louisville and was named second-team All-ACC in 2020 and first-team All-ACC in 2019.

The Rams drafted Atwell with pick No. 57 overall in the second round.

Atwell is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $5,908,697 million with a $1,657,234 million signing bonus.

During his three-year career at Louisville, Atwell recorded 140 receptions for 2,307 yards (16.5 YPC) and 21 touchdowns.