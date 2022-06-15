Rams Sign TE Jared Pinkney & RB A.J. Rose

The Los Angeles Rams announced that they have signed TE Jared Pinkney and RB A.J. Rose on Wednesday.

LA Rams Transactions:

Pinkney, 24, signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt in 2020 but was waived coming out of training camp and bounced on and off Atlanta’s practice squad.

He signed a futures deal with the Titans in January of last year but was among their final roster cuts and signed with the Lions’ practice squad. From there, he signed with the Rams’ taxi squad in October before being re-signed to the Lions’ active roster in December. However, Detroit cut him with an injury settlement last month.

During his college career at Vanderbilt, Pinkney caught 114 passes for 1,560 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 39 games.