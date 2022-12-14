Rams Sign Two Players To Practice Squad

According to Jourdan Rodrigue, the Rams signed DL Khalil Davis and DB Richard LeCounte to their practice squad on Wednesday.
Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:
- DE Earnest Brown
- TE Roger Carter Jr
- DB T.J. Carter
- TE Jared Pinkney
- DE Brayden Thomas
- OT Max Pircher (International)
- DE Zach VanValkenburg
- G Jeremiah Kolone
- RB Malcolm Brown
- QB Case Cookus
- C Cole Toner
- WR Jaquarii Roberson
- DL Khalil Davis
- DB Richard LeCounte
LeCounte, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Browns out of Georgia back in 2021. He bounced on and off the team’s practice squad until he was cut loose back in October.
In 2022, LeCounte has appeared in one game for the Browns and recorded no stats.
