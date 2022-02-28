Rams Sign WR Warren Jackson To Futures Deal

The Rams announced Monday they have signed WR Warren Jackson to a futures contract.

LA Rams Transactions:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Jackson, 23, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State following the 2021 NFL Draft.

Denver elected to waive him during training camp, however. He had a stint with the Vikings before being waived again. The Rams signed him to their practice squad in November and he bounced on and off there for the rest of the season.

During his three-year college career, Jackson recorded 124 receptions for 1,789 yards (14.4 YPC) and 14 touchdowns in 28 games.