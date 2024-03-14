Rams Signing DB Kamren Curl To Two-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Rams are signing DB Kamren Curl to a two-year deal worth up to $13 million, according to Tom Pelissero.

Curl, 24, is a former seventh-round pick of the Commanders back in 2020. He’s played out the final year of his four-year, $3.4 million contract and became an unrestricted free-agent this offseason.

In 2023, Curl appeared in 16 games for the Commanders and recorded 115 tackles, including a tackle for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and five pass defenses.