Rams Signing LB Troy Reeder

Mike Garafolo reports that the Rams are signing LB Troy Reeder to their active roster ahead of Week 1.

Reeder, 28, went undrafted out of Deleware back in 2019 before signing on with the Rams and making the 53-man roster out of training camp.

He returned to the Rams on a one-year deal in 2020 and in 2021 before testing the open market for the first time as an unrestricted free agent in 2022. The Chargers signed Reeder to a contract for the 2022 season and he was most recently with the Vikings this offseason.

In 2022, Reeder appeared in 17 games for the Chargers and recorded eight tackles, a forced fumble, and a pass defense.