Rams Signing OL Conor McDermott

Mike Garafolo reports that the Rams are signing veteran OL Conor McDermott after hosting him for a visit recently.

McDermott, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2017. He was later waived and claimed by the Bills before being cut loose in 2019.

The Jets claimed McDermott off of waivers. He was in the final year of his four-year contract worth $2,535,028 including a signing bonus of $135,028 when the Jets signed him to a one-year extension for the 2021 season.

However, New York waived him last year and re-signed him to the practice squad. McDermott later joined the Patriots midseason and returned to New England on a new contract last March.

From there, the Patriots opted to release McDermott in April.

In 2023, McDermott appeared in six games for the Patriots, making five starts at tackle.