Rams Waive DB Dayan Lake

Per Lindsey Thiry, the Rams waived DB Dayan Lake on Thursday.

Lake, 23, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in 2020. He spent training camp with the team but was released prior to the start of the season.

Lake was briefly on the Patriots practice squad in December before being released again. The Rams re-signed him in June.

Lake has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his four-year college career, Lake recorded 203 total tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles, seven recoveries, six interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 14 pass defenses in 47 career games.