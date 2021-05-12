Rams Waive LS Colin Holba

The Los Angeles Rams officially placed LS Colin Holba on waivers Wednesday.

This comes just a day after the Rams claimed LS Matt Orzech off of waivers from the Titans. They had three long snappers on their roster, so it’s not surprising to see them make this move.

Holba, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.5 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Holba had brief stints with the Jaguars, 49ers, Giants and Rams before joining the 49ers last year. The Rams signed him to a futures contract this past January.

For his career, Holba has appeared in 19 games for the 49ers, Giants and Jaguars.