Rams Waive UDFA DL Dion Novil

The Los Angeles Rams have announced that they’ve waived UDFA DL Dion Novil.

LA Rams Transactions:

Novil, 23, appeared in 48 games over five years at North Texas, earning first-team all C-USA honors twice. Novil tallied 90 total tackles including 38 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. He also had one interception, five passes defended, and four forced fumbles.