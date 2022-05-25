Rams Waive UDFA DL Dion Novil

The Los Angeles Rams have announced that they’ve waived UDFA DL Dion Novil.
LA Rams Transactions:
• Waived, No Recall DT Dion Novil
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 25, 2022
Novil, 23, appeared in 48 games over five years at North Texas, earning first-team all C-USA honors twice. Novil tallied 90 total tackles including 38 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. He also had one interception, five passes defended, and four forced fumbles.
