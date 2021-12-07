Rams Waive WR J.J. Koski

The Los Angeles Rams announced on Tuesday they have waived WR J.J. Koski.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Waived WR J.J. Koski — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 7, 2021

He had mainly been operating as a return man for the Rams this season.

Koski, 24, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Cal Poly in 2020. He was waived coming out of training camp but re-signed to the practice squad and spent the season there.

Koski returned on a futures deal for the 2021 season and was again waived during final cuts. He returned to the practice squad and was promoted to the active roster earlier this season.

In 2021, Koski has appeared in four games for the Rams. He has five kickoff returns for 89 yards and two punt returns for 20 yards. He’s also lost a fumble.